NSW election 2023: Premier Dominic Perrottet lays out superannuation-style plan for kids

By Duncan Murray and Maureen Dettre
Updated March 13 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:49am
$400 for babies: Perrottet lays out 'super for kids' proposal

Dominic Perrottet is spruiking his ambitious superannuation-style plan to create a future fund for NSW children, with the government kicking off the nest egg with $400 for every newborn.

