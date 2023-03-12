Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights prop Jacob Saifiti facing five-game suspension for high tackle

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Saifiti receives his marching orders on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE Knights prop Jacob Saifiti is facing a suspension of at least five games after being sent off during Sunday's 14-12 win against Wests Tigers for a high tackle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.