NEWCASTLE Knights prop Jacob Saifiti is facing a suspension of at least five games after being sent off during Sunday's 14-12 win against Wests Tigers for a high tackle.
Saifiti crunched Tigers reserve Jake Simpkin in the 65th minute and was dismissed by referee Peter Gough.
Simpkin was helped from the field on a stretcher.
Saifiti was charged on Monday by the NRL match-review panel with a grade-three reckless high tackle.
If the NSW Origin prop takes the early guilty plea, he is out for five games. If he fights it at the judiciary and loses, he will cop a six-game ban.
Saifiti's teammate Jackson Hastings will escape with a fine after being charged with a grade-one careless high tackle for an incident that left Tigers centre Tommy Talau concussed and with a broken nose.
Saifiti's likely suspension puts further strain on Newcastle's roster as they prepare for Friday's home clash with the Dolphins.
Co-captains Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey have been ruled out after suffering concussions, while injuries are expected to sideline Tyson Frizell, Adam Elliott, Kurt Mann and Jack Johns.
Ponga shifted to five-eighth over the off-season after being given an extended break at the back end of the 2022 campaign due to repeated concussions.
The Queenslander has now suffered four head knocks in the last 10 months but coach Adam O'Brien wouldn't say if his captain would face more time on the sidelines.
"I've seen him make that tackle 1000 times over the summer, so I'm not too concerned around that," O'Brien said.
"It's too early to say but we'll just follow the protocols.
"We gave him the summer off, he had eight games off last season, he has some extended breaks.
"He obviously won't play (against the Dolphins) because we've got a five-day turnaround.
"He was cleared to play in the last two games last year and we chose to not play him."
Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings has expressed remorse for a hit on Wests Tigers centre Tommy Talau that led to security stepping in and calming a heated post-game exchange.
An incensed Talau approached Hastings at fulltime after the Knights claimed a 14-12 victory at Leichhardt Oval.
The pair were teammates last season but Talau, who was hit high by Hastings and ruled out with a concussion, was furious.
Tigers prop, and former Knight, David Klemmer also gave Hastings a piece of his mind, while coach Tim Sheens later said Talau had sustained a broken nose.
"It was a heat of the moment thing," Hastings said.
"I went to apologise, I didn't realise in the game I collected him high.
"I just tried to do the right thing at the end of the game by going up to say sorry, in the heat of the battle he was still angry, which I fully appreciate.
"No one wants to get hit in the head and they ruled him out for the game too, so I am remorseful; there was no intent. I can see why he would be frustrated."
Klemmer, who was part of a swap deal with Hastings over the summer, then pushed the Knights playmaker away.
A security guard stepped in before Hastings was escorted away by Knights football manager Peter Parr.
"He (Klemmer) is renowned for being a great teammate and he stuck up for his teammate," Hastings said.
"I had no issue with Tommy's reaction. I would be pretty filthy myself.
"Sometimes in contact sports things go wrong. Last year I was out for six months with an accident ... but I am really apologetic."
