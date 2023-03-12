Adriana Konjarski may be in different colours this campaign but last year's leading scorer and player of the year has picked up exactly where she left off, scoring four goals in Broadmeadow's 5-1 win over Mid Coast at Magic Park on Sunday.
Konjarski, who was integral to Warners Bay's premiership-championship double in NPLW Northern NSW last year, scored twice in both halves - hitting the back of the net in the 12th, 35th, 59th and 86th minutes - and had a foot in Magic's other goal, scored by Lucy Jerram in the 66th minute.
All five goals were well-crafted by Broadmeadow but Mid Coast, who played the entire second half with just 10 after captain-coach Emma Stanbury was red-carded in first-half stoppage time for a tackle from behind on Jerram, gave them some nervous moments.
The result, however, never looked in doubt with the hosts leading 4-0 before Gemma Murphy-Waters scored for the visitors in the 77th minute.
Sophie McDonald scored a match brace as Newcastle Olympic came from behind to beat Maitland 3-2 in a nail-biting encounter at Darling Street Oval.
Maitland struck first when Sophie Jones scored with a glancing header from a corner in the 13th minute.
McDonald equalised with a left-footed half-volley in the 23rd minute when she got on the end of a free kick then finished from close range in the 51st minute. Maddy Howard levelled for the visitors with a long-range goal 10 minutes later.
The winning goal came in painstaking fashion for Maitland, when they conceded an own goal in the 74th minute.
Lilly-Jane Babic, Sarah Halvorsen and Brianna Williams all scored as Charlestown Azzurri defeated New Lambton 3-0 at Alder Park while Adamstown were 8-1 winners over Warners Bay at John Street Oval.
Points: Olympic 6, Adamstown 6, Magic 6, Azzurri 6, Maitland 0, New Lambton 0, Mid Coast 0, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
