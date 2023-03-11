Arthur Papas helped launch the career of Craig Goodwin a decade ago. On Saturday night, the Jets coach was on the end of a masterclass from the Socceroos star.
Goodwin loaded the gun and Adelaide's teenage tyros fired the bullets in a 4-2 triumph over Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Papas recruited Goodwin from Adelaide's youth team in 2011 when the coach was at the helm of Victorian club Oakleigh Cannons.
Goodwin followed Papas to the Jets in 2012, before the former departed for India.
The winger made 44 appearances for Newcastle and since then his career has been on an upward trajectory.
All Goodwin's skill, vision and precision were on show on Saturday night.
The now 31-year-old put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute and set up goals for Zach Clough (14th minute) and teenager Luka Jovanovic (44th) in an incredible first half that produced five goals.
Goals to Jason Hoffman (16th) and Angus Thurgate (48th) kept the Jets in the contest.
In the end, the home side paid the price for sloppy turnovers. All four goals were from Newcastle mistakes.
The loss was the Jets' third straight and leaves them in seventh place on 24 points. They could be as many four points outside the six after the clash between Wellington (28 points) and Sydney (27 points) on Sunday.
Adelaide jumped to second on 34 points.
Papas made one change to the side which was unlucky to go down 2-1 to Wellington in New Zealand.
Beka Mikeltadze returned from a groin injury in place of Jaushua Sotirio, who had a minor calf issue.
Adelaide travelled to Newcastle on the back of an eight-game unbeaten streak, highlighted by a 4-2 triumph over Melbourne City last round.
However, they were without Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki, who was ruled out after receiving a head knock against City.
The responsibility of leading the line fell on the shoulders of 17-year-old Jovanovic.
Jets captain Matt Jurman fired a tracer bullet from 25 metres which fizzed over the crossbar in the 10th minute.
That was the start of the action.
Craig Goodwin put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute. Given an acre of space, he turned inside Dane Ingham and fired a shot with his non-preferred right foot, which was blocked by Carl Jenkinson.
The ball rebounded to Goodwin to curl a left foot effort from 15 metres. Jack Duncan got a hand to the shot but couldn't stop it from nestling in the right corner.
The Socceroos winger then turned provider, cutting a pass back for Clough to drive a shot into the net.
The home crowd was silenced, but they came back to life in the 16th minute.
Trent Buhagiar burst down the right and hit a cross into the box. Adelaide could only clear as far as Hoffman and the veteran drilled a stinger which arrowed into the right corner.
The visitors were well worth their lead.
They moved the ball fluently and picked open the Jets defence.
Hoffman could have put the home side back on level terms just before half-time when the ball fell to him in the box. But his first time effort grazed the top of the cross bar.
A minute later, Adelaide were 3-1 up.
Again, it was that man Goodwin.
Released by Louis D'Arrigo, the winger curled a ball in behind for Jovanovic, who kept his composure and tucked a shot past Duncan.
The Jets protested that the 17-year-old had drifted offside, but the goal stood. Instead, referee Daniel Elder gave Jurman a yellow card for dissent.
The first half action didn't stop there.
Again, the Jets found a way back.
In stoppage time, Buhagiar chased down a through ball and hooked it into the box. Thurgate made a late run and stabbed a shot over Reds shot-stopper Joe Gauci.
Papas introduced Beka Dartsmelia for Kosta Grozos at half time.
For Adelaide, Nestory Irankunda replaced Ben Halloran, who injured his shoulder.
Goodwin thought he had a double four minutes after the break but he was pulled back for offside.
The Jets had everything to play for an it showed.
The upped the tempo and the intensity.
They started to win the 50-50 balls and get on the front foot.
But another sloppy turnover, this time by Ingham, resulted in their demise.
D'Ariigo released Irankunda and the teenager did what he does best, thump a shot into the roof of thr nrt.
It was the 17-year-old third straight goal off the bench.
