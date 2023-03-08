Sophie McDonald has proven to be a stand-out striker in reserve grade and showed she will have plenty of impact in the top grade as well with a seven-goal haul in round one of NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday.
And, in an ominous warning to the rest of the competition, the talented teenager feels there is plenty more to give.
"I surprised myself," McDonald told the Newcastle Herald.
"In the sheds before the game, I just had a few minutes to myself while everyone was talking and getting ready and thought, 'It's OK, it's just another game that you're playing'.
"When I got that first goal, that just opened the door and as I scored more I felt more comfortable. I was happy with myself."
The Holmesville 19-year-old was promoted to Olympic's first-grade squad after three impressive seasons in reserve grade, where she scored 25 goals last year.
She has performed strongly in pre-season and the game was only four minutes old when McDonald found the back of the net against Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Sunday.
By half-time, the teacher's aide had scored seven to have Olympic well on the way to an emphatic 16-0 win.
"That's first game in and I've already got those goals under my belt so I feel more relaxed and I'm definitely excited for what the season has to come," McDonald said.
"I was a bit nervous [about stepping up to first grade] but it was time to go. I wasn't learning any more in reserve grade. I wasn't improving. There was no change ... I've just got to have the word change in the back of my mind.
"That's what [coach] Neil [Owens] says, you have to be willing to be able to change and improve every week. So I'm just going to head down that line. I'm looking forward to it."
She is also looking forward to working with former Newcastle Jets striker Jemma House, who is managing a knee complaint and came off the bench to score late on Sunday.
House led Olympic to premiership and championship glory in 2020 with 33 goals in 16 games to be the competition's leading scorer and player of the year.
She was just as effective in 2021 and last season produced 20 goals in 16 games after missing the start of the season through injury.
"I've been like a solo striker so I'm very excited to be able to bounce off Jemma up the front," McDonald said.
"I think that will make a good season with us two up front together. She's such an amazing player to work with and coming into first grade I have a lot of support from her and from everyone else."
Sophie Walmsley, who scored twice on Sunday, and midfielder Rosie Copus have also been promoted from Olympic reserve grade.
