Newcastle Olympic striker Sophie McDonald scores seven goals in round one of 2023 NPLW Northern NSW in sign of things to come

By Renee Valentine
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 5:00pm
Olympic striker Sophie McDonald made a strong start to the NPLW NNSW season with seven goals against Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Sophie McDonald has proven to be a stand-out striker in reserve grade and showed she will have plenty of impact in the top grade as well with a seven-goal haul in round one of NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday.

