Luke Remington starts road to recovery after leg surgery

Lambton Jaffas star Luke Remington has begun a long road to recovery after surgery on his left ankle.
Remington had an operation on Monday night to pin and plate the joint after it was dislocated and broken in a sickening collision with Maitland's Tom Davies on Friday night. The Adamstown Oval game was called off at 1-1 in the 22nd minute after the wait for an ambulance approached an hour.
"The doctor told him it was a pretty bad break, so they had to put an extra plate in it than they expected," Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said on Tuesday.
"He's got no prognosis on how long he's going to be out for. All he knows now is he can't walk for six weeks."
Remington expected to be in hospital for another three or four days.
Tanchevski started a GoFundMe page to help Remington, who works as a renderer, in his recovery and it was closing on its target of $10,000 on Tuesday.
There was no word on Tuesday about when the Jaffas-Maitland game will be replayed. Complicating the issue is the fact Jaffas are without home ground Edden Oval until round eight because of drainage works.
Meanwhile, Northern NSW Football said there had been no appeal from Jaffas of the on-field decision to not sanction Davies for the challenge on Remington.
** The Kearsley United Koalas are holding a reunion on Sunday, May 7 at Weston Park when the Bears take on New Lambton.
The reunion, which will be known as the Bill Fairfull Appreciation Day, starts at 1pm at the Weston Workers Club before moving to the ground. The Koalas were formed in 1923 but folded in 1995.
