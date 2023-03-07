Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Celebrating International Women's day: Hannah Southwell's game-changing role for NRLW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's sport has come a long way since Hannah Southwell was a kid but there is still a lot of work to do. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Hannah Southwell knows what it's like to put in the hard yards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.