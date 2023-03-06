Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

How $15 million from the state government could bring top-class cricket back to Newcastle

By Robert Dillon
March 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No.1 Sportsground.

AS the state government prepares to spend in the vicinity of half a billion dollars on sporting infrastructure in and around Penrith, an estimated $15 million would help bring first-class cricket back to Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.