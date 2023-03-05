Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle football community rallies for Luke Remington after horror leg injury

By Craig Kerry
Updated March 5 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Luke Remington

The football community has responded quickly to help Lambton Jaffas star Luke Remington via a GoFundMe page after his horrific leg injury in the abandoned NPL men's Northern NSW season opener against Maitland.

