Kirsten Smith has twice been denied silverware this summer and is hoping third time's the charm as she leads Newcastle in the Regional Bash finals at North Sydney Oval on Monday.
The Blasters finished top of the northern pool in the Country Cricket NSW T20 women's competition and face off against southern leaders ACT in a semi-final showdown.
The winner will advance to the final on Monday evening, meeting the victor between Riverina and Central Coast.
"We haven't made the grand final," Smith, captain of Newcastle's women's representative side, said.
"We have a young, strong side so definitely have the potential to make it ... and with all of the work that Newcastle cricket have been doing, it would just be the cherry on top to win something like that."
Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) are leading the way in the female space - their women's competition has expanded from four teams to 14 across two divisions in four seasons.
Smith's young Newcastle City side lost to first-time winners Waratah-Mayfield in the NDCA final at No.1 Sportsground in December.
The 23-year-old was then among five Newcastle players in the NSW Country team beaten by South Australia Country for Australian Country glory in Canberra in January. The title was decided in a super over.
"I need a [number] one somewhere, there's been a couple of twos," Smith said.
Blasters teammates Emma-Jayne Howe, Ally McGrath, Abbey Taylor and Jaclyn Vickery were also in the Bush Breakers team, giving Newcastle plenty of experience going into Monday's showdown with ACT.
"We'd love to get to the next step," Howe, who helped steer Waratah-Mayfield to the NDCA women's title with a player-of-the-final performance in December, said.
"We've got a really good team and I reckon we can be the first team to play in the final."
Newcastle team: Kirsten Smith (c), Allison McGrath, Abbey Taylor, Jac Vickery, Clare Webber, Eden James, Sienna Eve, Maddison McGuigan, Emma-Jayne Howe, Tara French, Sophie Clune, Kate McTaggart, Lucy Pearce.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.