Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle Blasters face ACT in the semi-finals of the Country Cricket NSW Regional Bash T20 women's competition

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle players Kirsten Smith and Emma-Jayne Howe. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Kirsten Smith has twice been denied silverware this summer and is hoping third time's the charm as she leads Newcastle in the Regional Bash finals at North Sydney Oval on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.