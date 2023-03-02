Ryan Beisty back on board in major boost for Newcastle Falcons

HOME-grown hero Ryan Beisty will return to spearhead the Newcastle Falcons' NBL1 East basketball campaign this season.
"I'm really happy to be back with this group and playing for Newcastle again," said Beisty, who won selection in the 2022 NBL1 East All-Star Five after helping the Falcons finish the regular season in third position last year.
"I'm focused on improving on last year with the same core group of guys, and I know we all want to go further than last year and win a banner for Newcastle."
The 27-year-old City Limits junior enjoyed a breakout season with the Falcons last year, leading the East Conference in rebounding (11.8 a game) while averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals. He racked up 12 double-doubles in the process.
Apart from his consistent scoring and rebounding, the versatile small forward was a defensive menace and was always given the assignment on the opposing team's most potent scoring threat. He was considered unlucky not to be acknowledged as the NBL1 East Defensive Player of the Year.
A former Kahibah Public School and Whitebridge High School student, Beisty played all his junior basketball in Newcastle before continuing his development in the US college system at Regis University in Denver, Colorado.
He then had a professional stint in England for Plymouth Raiders in the 2020-21 British Basketball League, before returning home to Newcastle to fly with the Falcons.
Newcastle Basketball general manager Matt Neason expects to make further signing announcements before the start of the season.
"Ryan has been instrumental in driving training standards over the off-season," Neason said.
"He's a fantastic leader for our team, on and off the court. There has been some great progress in some of our younger players which really helps our depth, and Ryan's leadership and guidance has been a big part that".
Beisty's commitment to the Falcons comes after Nicole Munger re-signed for Newcastle's NBL1 women's team.
The Falcons open the season on the road against Sutherland Sharks on March 11 and are locked in for a home season-opener on March 18 against Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.