Racing: Scone fillies on Qld attack; Harley's Newcastle wrap; Hunter trots final set

Scone filly Gentileschi will be joined by another granddaughter of champion sprinter Ortensia when she heads to Queensland for major targets following her impressive win at Hawkesbury on Saturday.
Gentileschi ($2.10 favourite) made it three wins to kick off her second preparation when coming from midfield to race past her rivals late and claim the 1500m class 2 Highway Handicap by two lengths at the city meeting.
The Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich-trained three-year-old will next race in three weeks in the group 3 The Roses (2000m) at Doomben before a shot at the group 1 Queensland Oaks (2200m) a fortnight later.
"It was an impressive win in the end and her last three runs have all been the same," Messara said.
"For a moment you are worried, then shortly afterwards she wins quite easily.
"I don't think she likes being in between horses that much. I think it's tentativeness to push through gaps and things like that. When she gets out in the clear, she relaxes and stretches out and runs away with it.
"I think she's going to really excel when she gets to 2000 metres ... I think she could have run out 2000 metres yesterday. She's in a really good place."
Messara said Genzano, a cousin of Gentileschi which hasn't raced since winning the Newcastle Spring Stakes last November, would also travel north and target the Winx Guineas (formerly Sunshine Coast Guineas).
Know Theyself, a son of The Autumn Sun, will join them to chases races at end of the winter carnival.
Messara said Akasawa would race in the May 17 Scone Cup, while Rematch will contest the Highway Handicap a day later.
At Eagle Farm, Kris Lees-trained Zoe's Promise produced a front-running demolition job to win a benchmark 85 handicap (1400m) by four lengths on Saturday.
Scone trainer John Ramsey's Warialda Warrior was 11th in the South Australian Derby after a wide run throughout.
Local trainer Paul Perry prepared his 47th winner of the season when the stable saddled up two double-figure priced victors on Saturday at Newcastle.
Hunter Valley-based jockey Mikayla Weir produced the ride of the day to steer Perry's New Zealand-bred mare Majestic Style to the easiest win on the program.
The four-year-old, a $17 chance, was slowly away in the 1870m benchmark 64 handicap from barrier two and Weir drove her along the rail to settle midfield. Majestic Style never went around a horse, gaining a rails-hugging passage from the home turn, and she sprinted quickly late to win by 3.83 lengths.
It was the mare's third win in 16 starts and her second for Perry after being trained by Danny O'Brien in Victoria.
Also on the day, Bakerloo ($11), a daughter of Perry-trained group 1-winner The Mission, won her second race on the track.
It was a faultless ride by local jockey Ash Morgan, who positioned the three-year-old worse than midfield on the rail in the 1200m benchmark 68 handicap.
The filly received an uninterrupted run along the fence in the straight before coming around the leader in the last 100m.
Bakerloo held off the challenge from Oakfield Duke to win by 0.42 of a length.
Perry also won two races at the Newcastle meeting 10 days earlier.
Bakerloo's victory took Morgan to half a win behind leader Aaron Bullock in the NSW jockeys' premiership. Bullock did not ride on Saturday, nor did Christian Reith.
The latter was replaced by Lee Magorrian on the promising Kris Lees-trained Seasons Of Mist, an easy winner of the maiden plate (1870m).
Last start at Muswellbrook on a heavy track, the three-year-old stormed home to go down by a head. The longer trip and bigger track on Saturday was ideal but he was under hard riding on the turn before outstaying his opponents by 1.58 lengths.
David Atkins combined with Lees apprentice Benjamin Osmond to win the 1200m maiden plate with Godelba.
The three-year-old filly put the writing on the wall last start when a fast-finishing second in a 900m maiden on April 24.
She was also placed in better company in her previous two races at Newcastle.
Another Newcastle-trained winner was Jay Hopkins' Sonofdec.
The three-year-old contested the benchmark 64 handicap (1500m) with Jean Van Overmeire in the saddle.
Unlucky in his previous start at Muswellbrook, the lightly raced son of Kermandec travelled much closer and he toughed it out to win by 0.35 of a length. He has won three of six starts.
The Ryan-Alexiou stable's grey colt, Snatchreilly, broke through for a well-deserved win in the opening event, a 1200m maiden plate.
Keagan Latham allowed the three-year-old to stride to the lead from the outset and he was never challenged to win by 3.47 lengths.
The victor now has a win and three placings from six starts. He is a son of Ryan-trained multiple group 1 winner Trapeze Artist.
HARNESS RACING: Louth Park trainer Mel Elder will look to go one better in the Hunter Championship Final (2030m) with Man From Braavos after he qualified with a strong heat win at Newcastle.
Man From Braavos worked hard three-wide early to lead before holding on by two metres in heat one on Friday night. He shapes as the one to beat in the $100,000 May 17 decider.
He was narrowly beaten in last year's final by Tom Ison's Metallica Man, which tired out last in heat three this year. The other heat winners were Roy Roots jnr-trained Major Reason and Geoff Harding's Craftman's Charlie. Racing is at Newcastle again on Monday.
"I was very happy with him," Elder said about Man From Braavos,
"Hopefully with the right draw he can do one better in the final this year. That would be nice.
"I thought we would have been the chair or the top early but there was more gate speed than expected. He did a fair bit or work but he just keeps going. He loves the race run like that."
The finalists are: Man From Braavos (Melanie Elder), Major Mickey (Grace Panella), The Cid (Mark Callaghan), Rainbow Jet, Paratrouper (Jamie Donovan), Major Reason, Beancounter (Roy Roots jnr), Rouge Bling (Dwayne Brown), Night To Remember (Tom Ison), Never Know Blaze (Paul Morgan), Craftmans Charlie (Geoff Harding) and The Fortunate Son (Denis Maricic).
Meanwhile, Elder has one runner at Newcastle's nine-race program.
Always On The Run has gate one for the fifth event when she chases a first win in 10 starts for Elder.
"I've finally got a nice barrier with her," she said.
"She's been a hard-luck story since I've had her, but I think she should be a lot closer this time. She should be handy, so that will be in her favour. Hopefully we can get a win with her."
On Saturday night at Menangle, Ellalong-raised reinswoman Chloe Formosa won the Lady Drivers Invitational with Rickie Alchin-trained Montalbano.
GREYHOUNDS: Queensland trainer Tony Zammit was thrilled and surprised after Valpolicella started brilliantly to set up a track record victory in the $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 at The Gardens.
Valpolicella was a $2.80 favourite from box one on Friday night after a 10-length heat win. He lead clearly in the final and finished 6.5 lengths ahead of Ritza Piper in a time of 41.23 seconds. It bettered Zipping Neutron's 41.34 set just a race earlier in the consolation.
"That's unbelievable to see her begin like she did tonight," Zammit told thedogs.com.au.
"Being in a late race, I was amazed how relaxed she was. It must be The Gardens, she loves The Gardens. She's absolutely flown the lids, which is something she doesn't normally do."
On Saturday night at Wentworth Park, Branxton trainer Sue Smith's My Hepburn was third in the Ladies Bracelet Final won by Midnight Spritz.
