One game, seven goals: Price is right for Terrigal's first win

Playing his first game of the year, Terrigal Avoca ace Mitchell Price has slotted a men's Black Diamond Cup season-best seven goals to help the Panthers open their 2024 account.
Yet to post a win prior to Saturday's round-five match, after close losses to Cardiff and Newcastle City, the Panthers 22.14 (146) put their nearest rivals The Entrance-Bateau Bay Blues 6.5 (41) to the sword at Bateau Bay Oval.
Price, in his first appearance for the Panthers this season, was on song with the boot, kicking seven of his side's 22 goals, the most by any Black Diamond Cup player in a match this season.
Jayden Morgan (five) and Jake Hansen (four) also made significant contributions.
The result moved Terrigal into fifth, above fellow Central Coast side Killarney Vale Bombers, and left the Blues dead last and without a win in three games this year.
The Bombers 7.5 (47) are also 0-3, after suffering a third consecutive loss in their clash with Cardiff Hawks 10.19 (79) at Cameron Park.
The 3-1 Hawks now sit third, but with the same record and equal on points with second-placed Warners Bay 13.14 (92), who scored a big victory over Maitand 3.4 (22) at Max McMahon Oval.
In women's games Saturday, all the away teams enjoyed victories.
Amy Pittman's five-goal haul helped Warners Bay 7.3 (45) to their first win, holding off Maitland 4.8 (32).
Killarney Vale 6.4 (40) were too good for Cardiff 2.3 (15), Terrigal Avoca 11.8 (74) beat The Entrance-Bateau Bay 2.3 (15) and Newcastle City 14.9 (93) smashed Singleton (0) to remain equal unbeaten front-runners with Killarney Vale.
