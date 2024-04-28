Saints slay another side in first win over 2022 premiers

Last year it was Cardiff, now it's Killarney Vale.
In their seventh Black Diamond Cup season, the ever-improving Maitland Saints can now lay claim to having slayed another side.
At Adelaide Street Oval on Saturday, the Saints 8.5 (53) enjoyed their first victory over Killarney Vale 6.13 (49).
It's taken more than a dozen games, but the Saints, who early last year downed Cardiff for the first time, have finally beaten the 2022 premiers.
"We've been in Cup [since 2018], and going along ticking off every club," Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"I think it's only Terrigal and City, the two big dogs, that we haven't beaten now.
"So that was a big one for us on Saturday."
Turning around a 63-point loss to Killarney Vale in last year's finals, the Saints hit the front early to sit 33-12 ahead by half-time and then held off the fast-finishing home side who kicked three goals to two in the last quarter.
"It was a great win for the club, considering we got a little touch up from them there in the elimination final last year," Spriggs said.
"For our young side to go down there and get a win like that, very, very proud."
The coach hailed a "best-on-ground" performance from mid-fielder Zack Stewart.
Rhylan Hoffman and Djarrin Stuart kicked two goals each for the Saints, while Stewart, skipper Riley Newstead, William McPhee and Luke D'Amico all contributed with goals.
In the other game Saturday, a six-goal second quarter helped Newcastle City 14.3 (87) come from behind to beat Terrigal Avoca 7.10 (52) at Hylton Moore Oval. City newbie Jordan Dear kicked a game-high five goals.
The win made City, who are unbeaten in three games, outright competition leaders.
In women's Cup games, City beat Terrigal 123-28, Cardiff thrashed Warners Bay 139-0 and Killarney Vale belted Maitland 110-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.