Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Saints slay another side in first win over 2022 premiers

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 28 2024 - 11:23am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Saints. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland Saints. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Last year it was Cardiff, now it's Killarney Vale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.