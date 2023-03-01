NEWCASTLE representative coach Shane Burley says claiming a state double in 2022-23 is "definitely a goal of ours".
Having already collected an unprecedented fourth straight NSW Country Championships crown, the Newcastle men's cricket squad now hope to add the T20 Regional Bash trophy to the cabinet.
The Blasters will fly the flag during Tuesday's final series at North Sydney Oval, overcoming training partners Lake Mac Attack, Central Coast Rush and Hunter Thoroughbreds in the group stage earlier this summer to earn a spot in the last four.
"It's definitely a goal of ours to do the double, the 50 over and T20 even though we're split in half for this stuff," Burley said.
The Blasters have named 13 players, including three changes from the team that qualified after beating Lake Mac at No.1 Sportsground on November 10.
Nathan Price, Angus McTaggart and Callum Gabriel have all been given the nod while Josh McTaggart (injured), Ben Egan and Ben Patterson don't appear on the list.
Wallsend spearhead Price, a former Newcastle captain, returns after a recent hiatus from the representative ranks and brings batting form as one of the leading run scorers in the local first-grade competition.
"He's won [T20 Summer Bash] as a skipper before and obviously adds a lot of experience," Burley said.
"We're looking forward to having him around and it's good to keep him involved in the rep program.
"He's still clearly one of the best cricketers in Newcastle, but can't commit to the full rep program like he used to. It's good he's still available for fixtures like this."
McTaggart, a City product now with Sydney club Randwick-Petersham, comes in as a marquee.
"He's opening the bowling down there and is a three-skilled cricketer [bat, bowl. field] so he brings a lot to the table.
"It's good to be able to keep guys like Angus, Jack [Hartigan] and Jeremy [Nunan] involved in the rep program because they're still passionate about Newcastle cricket."
Gabriel was called up for last month's friendly match against ACT at Manuka Oval.
Newcastle clinched the T20 Regional Bash silverware in 2017-18. Lake Mac followed suit in 2019-20 but lost the next two showdowns.
The Blasters tackle the Border Bullets in the first semi (10am) while Central West Wranglers and Coffs Coast Chargers clash in the other (2pm). Winners progress to the decider (6:30pm).
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Ben Balcomb, Josh Bennett, Aaron Bills, Josh Claridge, Callum Gabriel, Nathan Hudson, Angus McTaggart, Jacob Montgomery, Nathan Price, Dylan Robertson, Logan Weston, Aaron Wivell.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
