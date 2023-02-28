Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'No excuses': Knights halfback Jackson Hastings aiming to hit the ground running in Newcastle's season-opener against Warriors

MM
By Max McKinney
February 28 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jackson Hastings expects it will take "five to 10 games" to settle in alongside Kalyn Ponga but the Knights halfback says the duo's limited time training together should be no excuse for round one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.