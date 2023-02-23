Newcastle Herald
Updated

Knights star Dane Gagai in doubt for Newcastle's season-opener against the Warriors due to hamstring injury

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
Hymel Hunt. Picture Jonathan Carroll

HYMEL Hunt or Krystian Mapapalangi appear most likely to replace Knights veteran Dane Gagai should he fail to overcome a leg injury before Newcastle's season-opener next week.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

