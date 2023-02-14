Newcastle Herald
Ponga, Hastings to combine for the first time as Newcastle Knights halves in NRL trial against Parramatta Eels

By Max McKinney
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Jackson Hastings and Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Knights coach Adam O'Brien is expecting a more fluent performance from his side against Parramatta on Friday as Kalyn Ponga returns to partner Jackson Hastings in the halves.

