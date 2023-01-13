Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga nursing injured calf, in doubt for NRL All Stars match and club's trial games

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated January 13 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 4:20pm
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga could potentially miss Newcastle's pre-season trials and is unlikely to take part in the NRL All Stars after suffering a leg injury at training.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

