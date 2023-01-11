Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights flyer Dominic Young yet to weigh up contract options, manager keen to lock in a deal 'sooner rather than later'

MM
By Max McKinney
January 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights flyer Dominic Young has returned to training after an off-season break following England's World Cup campaign last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Dominic Young's manager says there is "every chance" the Knights winger will extend his stay in Newcastle but the Englishman is yet to consider all of his options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.