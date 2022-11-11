Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien says Dom Young "wants to stay" at the Knights and believes the club's growing English contingent can only help the star winger's potential recruitment.
Young, who has been named in England's side to take on Samoa in the second World Cup semi-final this weekend, has been a tournament-favourite in his home country, scoring nine tries in the Three Lions' campaign.
He has played a starring role in all four of England's games to make a super start to his international career.
The performances, which followed his NRL campaign with the Knights that included 14 tries in 20 games, have caught the attention of multiple other NRL clubs and undoubtedly significantly boosted his market-value.
The Knights failed to land the off-contract player's signature for an extended deal before the World Cup, but O'Brien remains confident Young will stay at the club.
"Everyone wants him to stay. Dom wants to stay," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've got a really strong English base now, if you're talking about [squad player] Bailey Hodgson and [new assistant coach] Brian McDermott now with Dom.
"Obviously in 2024, you've got [future recruits] Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul.
"There's a fair English contingent there to make him feel nice and welcome.
"But he is a very driven young bloke, if you listened to him at the back end of last year, especially at the awards night, he is not content and he wants more.
"I'm sure the club will sit down and we'll get that all sorted as soon as he has returned."
Young, who joined Newcastle ahead of the 2021 season, had a breakout campaign this year after playing six games the year prior.
He is the club's only NRL player involved in the World Cup.
O'Brien is not surprised by what the 200cm flyer is achieving. He said the club was rallying behind him.
"I'm not shocked with his form, given the preseason that he had was a really strong one compared to his first," O'Brien said.
"What he is doing now is on the back of what he did consistently well for us.
"We're rapt for him. I think everyone at the club [is]. His teammates; there is a lot of banter on Whats App, you can just sense there is a lot of pride about what he is doing over there and representing the club. His teammates are stoked and so am I."
O'Brien believes Young, 21, can still greatly improve.
"He is nowhere near his ceiling," the coach said.
"He is a young man on his journey and he has got so much in front of him.
"I look forward to getting him back, [but] I think he'll need a pretty decent rest after the World Cup."
England face Samoa at London's Emirates Stadium at 1.30am (AEDT) Sunday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
