Newcastle hockey community 'disappointed' as Test series moved to Sydney

Newcastle's hockey community have been left "disappointed" after next year's Test series involving the Australian women's team was moved to Sydney.
The announcement was made on Thursday following an inspection by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).
In a statement released by Hockey Australia, the FIH advised Newcastle's recently renovated pitch was "non-compliant" in terms of hosting six Pro League matches between the Hockeyroos, Germany and China in February (10-15).
Those games have now been relocated to Sydney Olympic Park.
Newcastle International Hockey Centre underwent $10 million works during the last few years with 2022 grand finals being played at the venue in September.
Newcastle Men's Hockey Association (NMHA) expressed their view on social media.
"Disappointing to hear the announcement made today by Hockey Australia that Newcastle will not be hosting the Pro League matches in February [20]22 featuring the Hockeyroos, China and Germany," NHMA said.
"We know the wider hockey community in the area will be extremely disappointed with the decision."
The Hockey Australia statement included: "The event comprising six matches between the three nations was originally scheduled for Newcastle, however, upon inspection the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has formally advised the pitch is non-compliant to host the matches."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.