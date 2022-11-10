Newcastle Herald
Newcastle hockey community 'disappointed' as Test series moved to Sydney

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated November 10 2022 - 8:20pm, first published 8:15pm
Action from the 2022 Newcastle women's premier league grand final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle's hockey community have been left "disappointed" after next year's Test series involving the Australian women's team was moved to Sydney.

