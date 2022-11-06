Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why Knights NRL coach Adam O'Brien is bringing Brian McDermott to Newcastle

MM
By Max McKinney
November 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien at training on Friday and (inset) his new assistant Brian McDermott. Pictures by Simone De Peak, Getty Images

Incoming Knights assistant Brian McDermott spent five years in the Royal Marines before playing rugby league professionally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.