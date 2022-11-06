Spots up for grabs as Jets eye another tough test in unbeaten leaders Melbourne City: A-League

Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas expects to see what his players are made of this week as they move on from a 4-0 loss to A-League heavyweights Melbourne Victory.
He also warned that starting positions were not guaranteed as another tough test looms large with unbeaten competition leaders Melbourne City next up and fresh from a four-goal win of their own.
"This can happen and it did happen and it's not ideal because the expectation is higher," Papas said.
"The expectation is to go there and go for three points so when you fall short you feel it a lot more.
"But what's important is that you do a thorough review, we have a good week on the training track and there will be some spots up for grabs, that's for sure."
The Jets' round-five defeat at AAMI Park on Friday night was the worst since Papas took on the coaching role last campaign.
The scoreline somewhat flattered the star-studded Victory with two absolute class goals through Chris Ikonomidis (50th minute) and Nicholas D'Agostino (54th) bookended by controversial penalties in either half.
Jake Brimmer put the hosts up 1-0 from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after Jets left-back James McGarry appeared to make minimal contact with Nani in the area and the Portuguese legend stayed upright for two steps before falling to the ground clutching at his right ankle.
The second dot shot came in the 89th through Bruno Fornaroli after Jets centre-back Mark Natta was ruled to have handballed an Ikonomidis shot in the area as it was heading out.
"It's a difficult result to digest," Papas said.
"We've reviewed the game already and felt we didn't get decisions go our way, first of all. Really contentious penalty. I think that's really obvious.
"But then we also didn't start the second half well and it's very difficult to get back in the game once you give them a bit of momentum. They didn't stop but we fell away too much."
The loss followed a 2-0 defeat to second-placed Western Sydney. Newcastle had opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over Perth (2-1) and Wellington (3-1).
Eight of the Jets starting 11 on Friday night were new to the club this season and Papas is keen to make the most of a four-week World Cup break after hosting high-flying City at McDonald Jones Stadium next Saturday.
City trounced Glory 4-0 at AAMI Park on Saturday.
"As it stands, we've got two wins out of four games and we're on six points and it's not been a great couple of weeks," Papas said.
"But look at the total picture and it's not unhealthy either, and there's still an opportunity next week to play back at home against what is a strong team, get a response and then really get focused on the World Cup break and making sure we do a certain level of work.
"We definitely need to be more aggressive in individual battles all over the park."
It was not all doom and gloom, however. The Jets created chances, albeit far less than Victory and with nowhere near the polish.
"There were some parts that were really good as well, just testing the keeper a little bit more when we get into that front third," Papas said.
"That last pass needs to have a little bit more cutting edge and quality to it. They defended their box better than we defended ours but we got in there enough, so just looking to get more outcomes.
"It's a good opportunity to see what kind of character lies within the group as well."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
