NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas expected a test against Melbourne Victory. They were given a brutal lesson in finishing.
Victory hadn't scored in three games, but found their range thrashing the Jets 4-0 at AAMI Park on Friday night.
It was Newcastle's biggest loss in two seasons under Arthur Papas, eclipsing the 3-0 defeat to Melbourne City in round 15 last campaign. They host City next Saturday.
"It was a bad night at the office, unfortunately," Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill said. "We couldn't put a lot of things together tonight. We are disappointed but it is the start of the season, we are a new team and we are still gelling.
"We had a positive start. The last two games have been indifferent. Tonight there were a lot of lessons learnt. We go back to the training paddock next week and work on a hell of a lot of things."
Jake Brimmer put Victory 1-0 up from the spot in the 16th minute after a soft penalty to marquee Nani.
Brimmer's spot kick, which squeezed under the frame of Jets Michael Weier, was the Victory's first goal in 294 minutes.
Such were Victory's concerns, they brought in Bruno Fornaroli on Monday as an injury replacement for defender Matthew Spiranovic, following the striker's release from Perth.
Fornaroli was injected for the final 15 minutes. The Uruguayan converted a penalty in the 89th minute, but the job was done by then.
An even-poised match at half-time, became a procession.
Chris Ikonomidis, after having a goal ruled out for offside just before halftime, rifled a shot into the roof of the net in the 50th minute.
Nic D'Agostino added a third four minutes later after a sublime pass from Brimmer.
At the other end, the Jets fired 10 shots but only crafted one on target.
After opening the season with consecutive wins at home, the Jets have lost back-to-back games on the road - conceding six goals in the process.
"It is a bit weird [that we are not scoring goals] because that is what we like doing," O'Neill said. " We have a good group, a good coaching staff, a good club around us. We will look at things deeply and makes sure how we started the season is how we want to play our football."
Arthur Papas made three changes to the XI from the 2-0 loss to Western Sydney.
As expected, Beka Mikeltadze returned to the point of the attack, Jordan Elsey returned from suspension in place of Matt Jurman and Jaushua Sotirio was preferred ahead of Trent Buhagiar on the right.
The home side hadn't scored in three games despite a star-studded front third and last tasted victory on the opening day of the season - a 3-2 triumph over Sydney FC.
The experience and gamesmanship of Nani came to the fore in the 16th minute.
One-on-one with James McGarry in the box, Nani produced a couple of step-overs and lured the defender in. McGarry swung a leg which made contact with Nani's foot and the Portuguese marquee took two steps before crashing to the ground.
Referee Ben Abraham had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Replay's showed the contact was minimal.
Brimmer stepped up and drilled a low spot kick towards the right corner.
The Jets could and probably should have equalised in the 22nd minute after they swooped on a Leigh Broxham error.
Mikeltadze, could have shot, but played a pass to Sotirio on the right. He had two efforts blocked. The ball fell to Carl Jenkinson, who found Sotirio again but this time his shot went across the face of goal.
It was helter-skelter stuff.
Most of the Jets' attack was channelled down the right through Carl Jenkinson and Sotirio but they couldn't find a cutting edge in the final third.
Reno Piscopo fired from long range in the 35th minute which screwed wide - it was their seventh shot, all wide of the mark.
After helping put the Victory ahead, Nani nearly doubled the advantage in the 40th minute with a thundering shot from the edge of the box which crashed into the crossbar.
Victory thought they had made it 2-0 on the strike of half-time when Ikonomidis got in behind and tapped in but the ball made contact with his arm in the lead up.
Nani was involved in everything down the right for Victory.
Papas had seen enough and introduced Jason Hoffman for James McGarry at left back at the break.
Victory started the second half on the front foot and stretched the margin to the 2-0 in the 50th minute through Ikonomidis.
Again he got in behind at the far post and this time he blasted the ball into the roof of the goal.
Victory had their tails up and three minutes later it was 3-0. Game over.
JETS: Michael Weier; Carl Jenkinson, Jordan Elsey, Mark Natta; James McGarry; Brandon O'Neill, Angus Thurgate, Beka Dartsmelia; Jaushua Sotirio, Beka Mikeltadze, Reno Piscopop
VICTORY: Paul Izzo; Stefan Nigro, Leigh Broxham, Roderick Miranda, Kadete, Raimon Marchan; Josh Brillante, Jake Brimmer, Nani; Chris Ikonomidis, Nic D'Agistino
