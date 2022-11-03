Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Northstars embrace challenge of expanded 10-team Australian Ice Hockey League

MM
By Max McKinney
November 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northstars captain Liam Manwarring. Picture courtesy AK Hockey Shots.

Northstars captain Liam Manwarring says Newcastle face an even more difficult task to make consecutive grand finals next year with the Australian Ice Hockey League expanding to 10 teams for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.