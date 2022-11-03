Northstars captain Liam Manwarring says Newcastle face an even more difficult task to make consecutive grand finals next year with the Australian Ice Hockey League expanding to 10 teams for the first time.
The AIHL released next season's draw late Wednesday which confirmed the inclusion of Perth, Adelaide, Central Coast and Brisbane in the competition, and unveiled a new two-conference fixture system.
Adelaide and Perth return after a COVID-enforced hiatus, while Central Coast are back in action following more than a decade in the wilderness and newcomers Brisbane enter after a successful trial this year.
"Ten teams next year, it's awesome for the league moving forward and the development of players in this country," Manwarring said.
"Showcasing the sport in various different cities helps not only the league, but the sport grow in Australia as well.
"It will definitely make the competition a lot more challenging and to be in those final two teams will be even more of a challenge next year."
The Northstars, who lost the 2022 grand final to Canberra, will be pitted in a conference featuring Central Coast, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra.
They will play each of those sides four times, and play the five teams from the other conference both home and away as part of a 26-game regular season.
Manwarring expects the Northstars to lose "two or three" players to the Central Coast but is excited for the return of the "F3 Derby".
Newcastle begin their campaign against Melbourne Mustangs on April 15 and play four away games before facing Central Coast at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on May 7.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
