Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle veteran Pat Nadin feeling 'same vibe' about Northstars campaign to 2015-16 championship years

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TITLE VIBE: Pat Nadin playing Brisbane Lightning in May. Pictures: AK Hockey Shots

Newcastle forward Pat Nadin says there is a similar feeling among this year's Northstars campaign to when the team won back-to-back national titles in 2015-16.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.