Rio Pro: Jackson Baker scores another winning start

Merewether's Jackson Baker ground his way to another first-round victory on the Championship Tour to make the round of 16 at the Oi Rio Pro.
The CT rookie's best two-wave score of 9.87 was enough to relegate countryman Callum Robson (9.37) and South African Jordy Smith (9.16) to the elimination round at Saquarema.
The victory in four-to-six waves gave Baker a seventh opening-round win in eight CT stops this year.
He earned his best score, a 5.17, about 16 minutes into the 35-minute heat with two backhand hits on a split peak with Smith. He backed it up with about 10 to go with wrapping frontside carves and the finish for a 4.7.
Baker went to the air looking for more and fell but his earlier scores proved enough. It was a satisfying win given it's his first time in Brazil and he arrived only a day earlier because of delayed flights.
"It's changing every heat out there and you don't think in round one you're going to win with under 10 points but sometimes you've just got to grind them out," Baker said.
"I felt like my surfing was good. I just didn't get on any better waves. A five and a four, completing and staying on my feet, and getting a heat win - job done for round one."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
