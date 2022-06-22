LAKE Macquarie have received support from six clubs as the Roos fight to remain in Hunter Rugby Union's premier competition until at least the end of the season.
The Roos were informed on Tuesday that the club had been demoted to the divisional competition due to a series of lopsided scorelines in their top two grades and issues with player numbers.
They were scheduled to meet University at Bernie Curran Oval in three senior grades on Saturday.
Lake Macquarie treasurer Mark Mitchell, who has been the heart and soul of the club for two decades, has requested a reprieve to allow the Roos to play this weekend. He is also seeking a meeting with the board to state the club's case for inclusion until the end of the season.
"The board hasn't given us the right of appeal," Mitchell said. "We haven't been given the chance to sit down with the stakeholders and discuss it.
"We have written to the presidents of other premier clubs and had replies from six confirming that they support Lake Macquarie staying in the competition for the remainder of 2022. We have also received support from life members of the Hunter Rugby Union.
"We have notified NSW Country Rugby Union chief executive Steve O'Brien of the situation and Gary Ella (Roos assistant coach) is also exploring what options are available to us through the Australian Rugby Union.
"At least let us play this weekend against University. Our desire is to continue on. Let's see what we can do. Then make the judgement at the end of the year."
After a competitive start to the season under new coach Seru Rainima and assistant Ella, the Roos have suffered a number of heavy defeats in the top two grades as their player numbers and strength have dipped.
They were embarrassed 172-5 by Hamilton in first grade in a catch-up game a fortnight ago - in match, in hindsight, Mitchell said they should not have played.
The HRU delivered a "please explain" to Lake Macquarie after the worst defeat in the competition's history.
The Roos maintain that the poor showing, in which a number of players were forced to double-up in both grades, was a one-off due to work commitments and illness.
They copped another hiding on Saturday, going down 96-0 to Merewether at home.
The Roos encountered similar issues midway through last season and dropped out of first grade, with their two teams filtering down to second and third grade.
They were set criteria for inclusion in Premier Rugby this season and gave assurances that the benchmarks would be met.
One of the reasons the HRU gave for Lake Macquarie's demotion was the fact they only had 63 full season registered players, 12 below the minimum set out.
However, Mitchell said they also had 33 weekly registered players.
"Not all players have $300 to pay registration up front," he said. "In the past two years some players paid up front and didn't get any money back when COVID cut the season short. With weekly registrations they pay money each game. Most are not one-off players, they play regularly. That puts our numbers registered to where they need to be."
Mitchell said Lake Macquarie were against dropping to divisional rugby, which consists of seven teams, due to their number of players.
"Divisional is one-team-per-club," he said. "We have 80 registered players of which 45 turn up weekly. What am I going to do with 30 players each week?
"We have spoken to a couple of divisional clubs and they are against us dropping back because we would be too competitive for them. Then it would be a safety issue for them."
However, Mitchell emphasised that the Roos needed a greater commitment from their players if they were to continue in the top tier.
"The players are disappointed with the situation," he said. "They didn't think it would get to this. We need them to commit."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
