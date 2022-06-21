Newcastle Herald
Frustrated Lambton Jaffas face another setback

By Craig Kerry
June 21 2022 - 10:00am
NPL: Wed (7pm): Valentine v Jaffas. Sat (2pm): Azzurri v Cooks Hill, Edgeworth v Magic. Sun: Valentine v Maitland, Lakes v Olympic (2pm), Weston v Adamstown (2.30pm).

Lambton Jaffas midfielder Andrew Pawiak is out of the Wednesday night catch-up game with Valentine and will likely have scans on his injured foot after the abandoned match with Charlestown last Saturday.

