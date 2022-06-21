Frustrated Lambton Jaffas face another setback

Lambton Jaffas midfielder Andrew Pawiak is out of the Wednesday night catch-up game with Valentine and will likely have scans on his injured foot after the abandoned match with Charlestown last Saturday.
Jaffas, fourth on 17 points, were 1-1 with unbeaten NPL leaders Charlestown (23 points) at Edden Oval when the match was abandoned after 32 minutes because of the impact of torrential rain. The game will be replayed in full on July 6, giving Jaffas a fifth catch-up match in their schedule.
That number could stay the same after Wednesday because the match at CB Complex was in doubt after Tuesday night's lower grade games were called off due to the state of the pitch.
The clubs were exploring options on Tuesday to get the game played but a frustrated Jaffas coach Shane Pryce expected it to be again postponed.
Pryce said his side came through Saturday's effort intact, except for Pawiak, who has a foot complaint that will need to be reassessed.
Valentine, who have three catch-ups in hand, are sixth on 13 points after Adam Mlinaric scored late to give them a 1-0 win over Lake Macquarie on Sunday.
Former Jet Nick Cowburn has one match of a two-game suspension to serve.
** Edgeworth midfielder Liam Wilson will miss another two matches after receiving a three-game suspension for his red card against Lambton Jaffas on June 11.
The straight red, for a lunging challenge, was his second this year. He missed the 3-2 win over former club Weston on Sunday. The fifth-placed Eagles (16 points) host Magic on Saturday then Azzurri the following week.
