Food Bites: Paired at Peregrin is ready to launch at The Beaches

Vinden Wines will be poured - and explored - at the first Paired at Peregrin monthly dinner upstairs at The Beach Hotel in Merewether on May 31. The aim of the intimate long-table dinners is to celebrate the movers and shakers of Australia's food and wine scene, particularly those in our own backyard.
Pokolbin's Vinden Wines is family-owned and farmed with organic and regenerative practices, producing minimal-intervention wines. Vinden Estate was first established in 1990 by Guy and Sandra Vinden, and is now represented by second-generation winemaker and viticulturist, Angus Vinden.
Tickets to Paired at Peregrin on Friday, May 31, cost $150 per person and include a five-course degustation paired with a selection of vintage and new release Vinden wines. To book, go online to
Nikhil Bhanot has taken on the head chef role at Alfie's Italian + Wine Bar at New Lambton where he will work alongside executive chef Rafael Tonan. Bhanot was most recently executive chef at Fabbrica Pasta Bar in Sydney, and has also worked at Ragazzi, Bar Copains, Movida, Nomad and Cut Bar & Grill.
"I'm so excited for the next chapter of my career as head chef at Alfie's. Neighbourhood dining is very close to my heart and I'm thrilled to bring my experience to New Lambton and Newcastle - it's been a great move for me," he says.
The appointment allows Tonon to devote more time to Alfie's Catering at Ravella and Leaves & Fishes.
"I have known Nikhil for many years and have watched his career go from strength to strength," he says. "I couldn't be happier for us to work alongside each other and to have him join the Alfie's team as we continue to expand our catering offering."
The Kent Hotel at Hamilton is renovating its main bar and has launched the Veranda Bar. The main bar will have a contemporary, Art Deco-inspired, U-shaped design and upgraded facilities and is expected to be finished in July just in time for The Kent's 100th birthday. The Veranda Bar has 12 new beer taps and will service the upstairs balcony.
Also, as reported by the Newcastle Herald this week, plans have been lodged with City of Newcastle for the Clarendon Hotel to extend through to Wheeler Place. Owners the Stevens Group have bought the Fred Ash building and Bennett and Wood building, which previously housed the Blue Door cafe.
And, I am told, the new and improved main bar at The Grand Hotel Newcastle is now open to the public. Do check it out ... the transformation of the historic hotel in recent years has been extraordinary.
The Kingsley Winter Lodges are returning to Crystalbrook Kingsley on June 1. Each dome has comfortable seating, a fire pit, a European-inspired share-style menu and winter cocktails by Reyka Vodka. There are two packages to choose from: Winter Wonderland (12.30pm and 3.30pm, $99 per person) and Chateau Kingsley (5.30pm and 8pm, Friday and Saturday only, $135 per person). Details at crystalbrookcollection.com/kingsley.
Osteria Papazzo's pop-up at Side Pocket Espresso on May 3 was a success and chef Alessandra will return on June 2.
Glandore Estate Wines at Pokolbin is hosting a Greyhound Adoption Day this Saturday from 10am to 1pm.
Distillery Botanica at Erina has opened a new cellar door and a botanicals garden, and launched experiences for visitors including gin-distilling workshops, cocktail-making, and distillery and garden tours.
