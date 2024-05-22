Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Food

Food Bites: Paired at Peregrin is ready to launch at The Beaches

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 22 2024 - 12:00pm
Vinden Wines will be poured - and explored - at the first Paired at Peregrin monthly dinner upstairs at The Beach Hotel in Merewether on May 31. The aim of the intimate long-table dinners is to celebrate the movers and shakers of Australia's food and wine scene, particularly those in our own backyard.

