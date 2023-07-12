Ruth Cotton's online blog, Hidden Hamilton, provides an interesting insight into the Kent's history. She writes about the "150 families from the village of Lettopalena, in the province of Chieti, in the Abruzzo region of Italy" who migrated to Newcastle and took a shine to the Kent; how a 6pm closing time meant workers would rush to the pub at the end of a shift for the "six o'clock swill"; and how the 1989 earthquake caused the front of the hotel to be "savagely stripped away".

