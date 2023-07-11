Merewether surfer Ocean Lancaster claimed the under-16 crown at the prestigious Skullcandy Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head on Tuesday with a thrilling finish.
Lancaster trailed Ben Zanatta 13.67 to 13.5 on best two-wave totals heading into the final seconds of the four-man decider. He got in two turns and a float finish just before Zanatta had his own final effort before the siren.
Zanatta earned a 6.43 to increase the requirement for Lancaster, who was then given a 7.3 to win by just 0.03 of a point - 14.13 to 14.1.
"That was intense, my heart was absolutely racing," Lancaster said.
"Everyone was just going back-to-back-to-back and it could have gone either way, but I'm stoked I got it.
"It's one of the biggest comps of the year and probably my favourite comp as well. It's the best of the best, so to come out on top is an insane feeling."
Jesse Fergusson (10.16) and Hunter Andersson (8.64) also competed in the final.
Later, Merewether's Oli Ryssenbeek made the pro junior men's final, where he finished fourth to winner Marlon Harrison.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
