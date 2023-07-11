Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Skullcandy Oz Grom: Merewether's Ocean Lancaster wins thriller

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ocean Lancaster after his win. Picture @ethdogsmith, Surfing NSW
Ocean Lancaster after his win. Picture @ethdogsmith, Surfing NSW

Merewether surfer Ocean Lancaster claimed the under-16 crown at the prestigious Skullcandy Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head on Tuesday with a thrilling finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.