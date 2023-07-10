Newcastle Herald
Newcastle OIympic select new NPL men's team coaches for 2024

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 10 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Paul DeVitis, left. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Paul DeVitis, left. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Former Newcastle Olympic women's boss Paul DeVitis is set to take the reins of the club's men's NPL side next season with the help of experienced coach Neil Owens.

