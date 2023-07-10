Newcastle OIympic select new NPL men's team coaches for 2024

Former Newcastle Olympic women's boss Paul DeVitis is set to take the reins of the club's men's NPL side next season with the help of experienced coach Neil Owens.
The Newcastle Herald understands the club made the decision on Monday, following the announcement last week that coach Joel Griffiths would not be retained past this season.
Griffiths, the former Socceroo and Newcastle Jets star, has been head coach for three seasons.
He took the club to the round of 32 in the Australia Cup for the first time in 2021, then again 2022. He also guided them to the NPL finals last year.
Olympic are seventh this season on 27 points, five points adrift of the top five, with four rounds remaining. They broke a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Valentine on Saturday.
DeVitis and Owens are mainstays of Olympic. DeVitis has coached and served as the technical director for the women's NPL program at the club, while Owens is a former top-grade men's boss at Darling Street Oval.
The Herald understands reserve grade coach Blair Newham will remain in his position but also become an assistant for the first-grade staff.
