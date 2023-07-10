A date has been set for an inquest into the disappearance of Hunter teen Zac Barnes, almost seven years after he was last seen.
In inquest will run from July 17 to July 19 and will be presided over by Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes.
The apprentice bricklayer was last seen leaving a friend's car near the intersection of Haussman Drive and Tripp Close on the night of November 13 2016.
Mr Barnes, who was 18 at the time of his disappearance, had appeared fine earlier in the day but something triggered him to leave a friend's house to get a train from Thornton station.
On the way, he asked his friend to stop the car and ran off with no wallet or phone and wearing just boardshorts and a singlet. He has never been heard from since.
Police canvassed the area on foot and by helicopter before recruiting State Emergency Service volunteers.
Mr Barnes mother Karen Gudelj has made repeated pleas for information since, including an emotional open letter to her son in 2016.
"I know how much you love your family,'' Ms Gudelj says in the letter.
"If you can't home please please please just let us know somehow.
"Reach out to someone. There are lots of people you can trust.''
Ms Gudelj appealed for information from the public during Missing Person's Week 2018 and in a message of support to Mr Barnes' friends.
The family scoured the bushland near Metford shortly after Mr Barnes' disappearance but found no sign of him.
In a December 2022 post on Facebook page 'Find Zac Barnes', the family wrote Mr Barnes "should be here with us".
"I still look for you in the crowds although deep down I know you are not coming back."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
