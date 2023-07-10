HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will arrive in Budapest next weekend fresh from career-best Formula 3 results.
The 18-year-old, who relocated to the UK in 2020 to pursue his motorsport dream, collected a combined 18 points from two F3 races including a first-ever podium.
Mansell finished third in Saturday's sprint (eight points) and fifth in Sunday's feature (10) at England's famed Silverstone track. He was also fourth in qualifying.
"Yeah, pretty over the moon to be honest," Mansell told F3 media.
"It's obviously a very good feeling to be up here [podium] for the first time.
"I live in the UK so it's a second home race for me but I'm pretty lost for words, pretty happy with that.
"The team, the car, the strategy - everyone nailed everything today so couldn't ask for much more."
His previous best was six points from a single race in Austria earlier this month.
Mansell, who raced in Melbourne earlier this year, now sits 14th on the overall rankings with 29 points.
Hungary (July 21-23) marks the third last F3 round with Belgium (July 28-30) and Italy (September 1-3) to follow.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
