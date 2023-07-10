Newcastle Herald
Singleton funeral held for Nadene and Kyah McBride after Hunter Valley bus crash

Updated July 10 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:57pm
A huge crowd gathered at the homeground of the Singleton Roosters AFL club to pay tribute to Nadene and Kyah McBride who died in the Greta bus crash.
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

MOTHER and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride have been remembered as "firecrackers" who shared a smile that lit up any room.

