MOTHER and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride have been remembered as "firecrackers" who shared a smile that lit up any room.
Graham McBride, known as 'Banger', shared a heart-wrenching tribute to his "girls" during a funeral service on Monday at the homeground of their beloved Roosters AFL club in Singleton.
"Nads and Kyah shared a smile that would light up the room," he said.
"Nadene was my soulmate ... she had so much love to give and gave it to anyone who needed it.
"Kyah was the party, and was always up for a song and a boogie at the drop of a hat."
Kyah and her mother Nadene lost their lives in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy, which injured Banger as well.
He thanked emergency service workers for saving lives and doing their best at such a confronting scene, and thanked everyone who was part of the health response in the aftermath.
"Each step I take on this path of recovery is to honour my girls," he said.
"Nads and Kyah kicked so many goals in their life, now it's time to kick goals for Nads and Kyah."
Two of Nadene's sisters, Kyah's best friend and Singleton Roosters' Alex Tigani were among those who remembered Nadene and Kyah in touching tributes at the funeral.
The mother and daughter were described as people who collected others and made them family, full of grit and determination but with the kindest of hearts.
Banger reflected that Kyah was a bit like Kalgoorlie, where she was born in 2000 - "hard and tough with an abundance of good stuff inside".
The service was held at Rose Point Park, under a brilliant blue sky, out on the AFL fields where Kyah and Nadene shone, and lived their passion for footy and community.
Nadene was heavily involved in the club, having coached the women's Roosterettes and been president of the club, while Kyah was remembered as a gifted player and valued teammate.
A crowd of thousands gathered to celebrate their lives, before they were farewelled with a guard of honour.
White doves were released in the sky over Singleton to mark each of the 10 lives lost in the bus crash at Greta on June 11.
Guests were encouraged to wear Roosters or Adelaide Crows team colours in their honour. Donations to the Rotary's Hunter Valley fund were welcomed in lieu of flowers.
The fund has already raised more than $1 million for those affected by the bus crash.
The money, which is already being rolled out, is supporting the 25 survivors, the families of the 10 people who died, and four "traumatised" wedding guests who were in a car following the bus and helped save lives at the confronting scene.
The funeral follows those already held for Angus Craig, Dr Rebecca Mullen, Tori Cowburn, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Kane Symons, and Zach Bray.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
