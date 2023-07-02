Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley bus crash victim Kane Symons remembered in 'celebration of life'

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
July 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Kane Symons with his beloved Kombi van. Picture supplied
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

A CHEEKY and free-spirited surfer boy who was a friend to all, with his golden locks and infectious smile.

