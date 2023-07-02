A CHEEKY and free-spirited surfer boy who was a friend to all, with his golden locks and infectious smile.
The life of Kane Symons was celebrated in South Hobart on Sunday, after he was tragically killed in the Hunter Valley bus crash.
His family, friends, football mates, surf club comrades and colleagues paid tribute to the 21-year-old, affectionately known as "Sugar Kane", during a moving service, which followed a paddle out in his honour.
Kane's father Steve Symons said the family's hearts had been ripped out by their loss.
"He was a free spirit, who was cheeky, and would light up the room when he entered," he said.
"Kane, you were taken way too soon ... you'll leave a gaping hole in our hearts forever.
"Rest in peace bud, ride those waves in the big blue sky."
Mr Symons spoke of family holidays and stories of Kane growing up.
"As a family we are so grateful for ... memories we will cherish forever," he said.
Words of love and heartbreak have flooded in since Kane's death on the night of June 11.
"We've been moved by all the comments that we have received and read about Kane since his passing," Mr Symons said.
"The underlying message is he developed into a loveable, caring person and we are so proud of that. He should be just as proud."
Kane grew up playing sports in Tasmania - surfing and footy were his passions - before leaving for a mainland adventure at 17. He worked on windfarms down south before being posted to Singleton, where he was finishing up his sparky apprenticeship.
It was there he joined the Singleton Roosters AFL club and met his partner Kyah McBride, who also died in the bus crash.
The pair had plans to leave for Europe at the end of the year.
Kane's big sister Jamie adored him, said he had always had a daring spirit, and told of their cliff jumping, canyon swinging, and quadbiking endeavours.
"He had the adventure bug and was willing to give any thrill-seeking activity a go," she said.
"Kane was laid back, a friendly guy who would talk to anyone and everyone."
Singleton Roosters president Dylan Hixon said "Sugar" had achieved big things in his short time at Rose Point Park.
"As a club .. we stand that extra bit taller knowing that we played alongside you," he said.
"We love you, and miss you forever."
Jason Lennox, from Carlton Park Surf Lifesaving Club, remembered Kane as "Superman", while St Virgil's College's Daniel Lapolla described Kane as cheeky and fun-loving, and a friend to all.
"His smile and laughter was infectious, and you just wanted to be around him," he said.
His cousin told of holidays spent at their grandparents' house with their older sisters, playing games and stirring each other up.
Kane's sporting teams, colleagues and good mate also spoke or had tribute messages read out at the service.
The stories shared about Kane - who was known to love a party - mustered laughter from the crowd, with hundreds more watching the livestream.
Kane and nine others tragically lost their lives when a bus heading from a Wandin Estate wedding to Singleton rolled on Wine Country Drive at Greta.
A moment of silence was held at the start of Kane's service, in memory of each of the 10 victims.
Kane's celebration of life came a day after Andrew and Lynan Scott were farewelled by loved ones in a private service.
The funerals of Hunter doctor Rebecca Mullen and Angus Craig were held last week.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
