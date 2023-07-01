Newcastle Herald
Joy of Water likely to wind up due to delayed Newcastle and Beresfield pools decision

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
July 1 2023 - 10:00am
Walter and Tracy Ellem from Joy of Water. Picture by Simone De Peak
Walter and Tracy Ellem from Joy of Water. Picture by Simone De Peak

A swim school operator says the decision on the management of Beresfield pool will likely be too far away for him to be able to run next season.

