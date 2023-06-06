Beresfield pool users say they have been left in the dark about the future management of their home aquatic centre and are concerned it could be managed by a private operator.
The chief executive of City of Newcastle is in the process of deciding whether pool management across Newcastle should by run the council or a private company. The matter was delegated to the CEO after Labor councillors declared a conflict of interest in the matter, meaning a quorum of councillors could not be reached.
Pool users met with Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, who has advocated for the pool to remain under council management, on June 6 to discuss their concerns.
Beresfield is the only of Newcastle's five pools not managed by a private operator. BlueFit, which runs Mayfield, Lambton, Wallsend and Stockton pools, operates Beresfield's turnstile and kiosk.
The CEO's decision could involve all of Newcastle's five suburban swimming pools being leased for up to 21 years.
Beresfield pool has the cheapest entry fee of all five pools, at $3 for an adult, compared to the other four pools, which range between $5.40 and $5.80.
Beresfield Swimming Club life member Kaye Leyland feared the price may rise if the management changes.
She also said users were worried standards could slip under a private operator, after hearing about issues with cleaning and staffing at other pools in the city.
"We don't want Bluefit here, we are happy with how it is," fellow swim club life member Sharon Carey said.
"It's not so much anything against them personally, just the anecdotal evidence is that pools they look after are not well maintained," Ms Leyland said.
"Some of the other pools had to close some days in summer time, because they didn't have the staff," Joan Kokoszka said.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said during the past eight years that Bluefit have operated four of Newcastle's five pools, entry prices had fallen by 12 per cent in "real terms", and are 20 per cent lower than fees charged at neighbouring pools in Lake Macquarie and Maitland.
The spokesperson said the council's most recent satisfaction surveys, conducted in 2019 and 2021, showed that the public were "very happy with the management of our pools".
In relation to staff, the council undertook "a workplace change and consultation process" last year with the one full-time employee and small casual workforce employed at Beresfield, the spokesperson said.
The pool users say they wished council better engaged with them to make the decision, and feel their feedback has fallen on deaf ears.
But ultimately, they say they just want to know what's going to happen.
"We'd just to have a little bit more sort of openness about who's going to be here, when it's going to happen, if there are going to be any changes," Ms Leyland said.
"We're not trying to bash anyone. We just want to make sure Beresfield gets a fair go."
The City of Newcastle spokesperson said CEO Jeremy Bath had told councillors his decision on the pools management would be based upon "ensuring value for money for ratepayers and further improving customer service levels".
Ward 4 Labor councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk declared a conflict of interest in the pool tender item at the May 24 council meeting. However after the Herald put questions to the council about the matter on June 6, she provided a statement saying the council had "protected Beresfield pool".
"In 2014 it was saved from closure by Labor councillors [Jason] Dunn and lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes," she said.
"We have just adopted a 20-year strategy to ensure that this essential community asset remains open and accessible and with good amenities, including by keeping entry fees low and a commitment to continue to invest in this facility, with a new playground, heat pump, and a disability lift."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
