Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Updated

Newcastle Liberals and Greens lodge rescission motion over council pools decision

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens councillors Charlotte McCabe and John Mackenzie have lodged the rescission motion. Picture by Simone De Peak
Greens councillors Charlotte McCabe and John Mackenzie have lodged the rescission motion. Picture by Simone De Peak

Four Newcastle councillors have lodged a rescission motion to reverse a decision to delegate powers to the CEO about the management of Newcastle's five inland pools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.