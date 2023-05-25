Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter business owners Lucy Glover and Michael Dowling say they can't afford massive power price increases

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ka-Fey business owner Lucy Glover. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Ka-Fey business owner Lucy Glover. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

First came the pandemic, followed by the disruption of the Hunter Street Mall redevelopment. In recent months steadily rising cost of living pressures have made it even more challenging to operate a cafe in central Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.