Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Electricity prices to rise under AEMO default market offer shift

Updated May 25 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The power switch that will send energy bills surging by up to $600
The power switch that will send energy bills surging by up to $600

Power bills will surge by up to $600 annually for hundreds of thousands of Australian households under a new electricity price ceiling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.