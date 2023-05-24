Newcastle Herald
Clare Nowland death: Constable Kristian White's charges may be upgraded

By Phoebe Loomes and Jacob Shteyman
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:10am
Clare Nowland was using a walking frame when she was tasered by police at an aged care facility. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
The NSW police officer who tasered a 95-year-old woman with dementia could have his charges upgraded after the great-grandmother died from her injuries.

