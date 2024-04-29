Drunk driver ran red light on King Street: what police found in Anzac Day sting

A P-PLATER hid passengers in his ute tray, an alleged drink driver ran a red light on King Street and a man was accused of being four times the alcohol limit at 9.30am during an Anzac Day police operation in the Hunter.
Double demerits were enforced between April 24 and April 28 and police hit the streets to catch rule-breakers and keep the community safe.
Officers in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley carried out thousands of breath tests and dished out hundreds of fines during the five-day operation, which coincided with the end of school holidays.
A 17-year-old boy was hit with more than $1500 in infringements, and was expected to lose his licence from demerit points, after he was stopped by police in Newcastle at about 11.15pm on April 27.
Police said the red P-plater had broken a curfew condition, which meant he could only drive with one passenger younger than 21 between 11pm and 5am, by having four young people in the dual cab ute.
A search of the vehicle revealed two additional passengers in the rear of the ute, and found smooth tyres made it defective.
Police in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley detected 14 drink drivers from more than 6500 random breath tests during the sting.
At about 11.15pm on Anzac Day, police allege a 36-year-old man was drink driving when he ran a stop sign and a red traffic light while driving along King Street at high-speed in the Newcastle CBD.
The man was stopped on Scott Street and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he allegedly returned a high-range blood alcohol reading of 0.161, more than three times the legal limit.
The man - who held an international licence - will front court in June and his visiting driving privileges were withdrawn.
Police stopped a 43-year-old Swansea man at a random breath test site at about 9.35am on Sunday, April 28, and allege he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.228, more than four times the limit, when he was taken back to Belmont Police Station.
His licence was suspended on-the-spot and he will face court in Belmont in June, police said.
Newcastle highway patrol's Acting Inspector Glenn Swift told the Newcastle Herald the number of drink drivers caught during the operation was worrying.
"That's still 14 too many when it poses a significant risk to drivers and the general public," he said.
"The drink and drug-affected driving remains a concern, and a focus of highway patrol that will be ongoing."
Officers in the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley areas detected 179 speeding offences in five days, nine for seatbelts or helmets, 14 drivers were caught using mobile phones, and 24 returned positive roadside drug tests.
More than 344 others were fined for other traffic infringements.
"It was pleasing to see that there were no significant or fatal crashes in our area," Inspector Swift said.
"I couldn't say that I would be happy with the results, because we're still out there catching people.
"We're calling on motorists to be responsible and make appropriate decisions when they are going to, or have been, drinking."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.