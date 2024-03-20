Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Seven times the limit, 150km/hr over bridge: drunk drivers worry police

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 20 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highway patrol and general duties police in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have been working hard to catch drink drivers. File picture
Highway patrol and general duties police in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have been working hard to catch drink drivers. File picture

A WOMAN has been ordered to front court for driving on a highway in the mid-morning while more than seven times the legal alcohol limit, in an incident capping a worrying weekend on Hunter roads.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.