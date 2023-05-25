A MAN will face court in Singleton on Thursday accused of taking part in an alleged $1.2 million money laundering and fraud syndicate.
Campsie police established Strike Force Artal in July to investigate reports of phone scams and money laundering.
They arrested a 27-year-old man in February, charging him with recklessly deal with proceeds of crime greater than $5000.
Granted strict conditional bail, he is scheduled to face court in the Hunter.
Separately, strike force investigators raided a property in Bankstown on May 16.
Their search allegedly located mobile phones, electronic storage devices and cash seized to undergo forensic examination.
Police arrested a 36-year-old woman after further inquiries at an office on George Street.
She was charged with deal with property proceeds of crime greater than $100,000.
"Police will allege in court the woman used false and stolen identities to launder $1.2 million, obtained through telephone scams, into gift cards, gambling accounts and other bank accounts," NSW Police said in a statement.
The woman received strict conditional bail to face court on June 14.
Strike Force Artal's investigations continue.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
