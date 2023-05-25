Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charlestown: teenage motorbike rider arrested after allegedly crashing into shop

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy at the Pacific Highway, Charlestown. Picture Google Maps
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy at the Pacific Highway, Charlestown. Picture Google Maps

A TEENAGER who allegedly rode an unregistered motorbike on the footpath near pedestrians at Gateshead before crashing into a Charlestown shop has been arrested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.