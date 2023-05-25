A TEENAGER who allegedly rode an unregistered motorbike on the footpath near pedestrians at Gateshead before crashing into a Charlestown shop has been arrested.
Police were called to the Pacific Highway at Gateshead about 8:50am on Wednesday on reports pedestrians had to move out of the way of a young man riding a motorbike on the footpath.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers along with Operation Utah police and Raptor North Traffic and Highway Patrol launched a search for the rider.
At about 10:15am, officers allegedly saw the teenager riding dangerously among pedestrians on the footpath along the Pacific Highway at Charlestown.
A short time later the 14-year-old rider allegedly came to a stop when he crashed into the counter of a sporting goods shop on the same road.
The boy was arrested at the scene before being taken to Charlestown police station where he was charged with six offences including driving recklessly or speeding in a manner dangerous; using an unregistered motor vehicle; unlicensed driver and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
He was granted strict conditional bail and will appear at a Children's Court on July 10.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.