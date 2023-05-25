Newcastle Herald
Newcastle roadie Ross Ferguson reflects on working at "150 per cent" for "incredible" Tina Turner

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 25 2023 - 7:00pm
Tina Turner with Ross Ferguson, who worked as a roadie on two of her world tours between 1996 and 2000. Picture supplied
NEWCASTLE'S Ross Ferguson had a priceless front row seat working as Tina Turner's roadie for five years and said watching the late diva perform was "mind-blowing."

