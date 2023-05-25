Newcastle's Wheeler Place will likely host live sites for Matildas matches in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July.
City of Newcastle will investigate options to hold public screenings in Wheeler Place of all Australian team games.
This includes pool games against Republic of Ireland on July 20, Nigeria on July 27 and Canada on July 31 and more if the Matildas make it out of the group stage.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes put up the idea in a mayoral minute at the May 23 Newcastle council meeting.
It comes off the back of Wheeler Place hosting a live site in December for Australia's round of 16 game against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The event was organised after the Socceroos made it through the group stage.
Cr Nelmes said in her motion that event set a "successful precedent" for public screenings of sporting events.
"The number of attendees and feedback following the event indicates there is widespread interest amongst Novocastrians to attend public screenings of high-level international sporting events in which Australia is represented," she said.
IN THE NEWS
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
